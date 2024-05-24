MEMORIAL DAY: AccuWeather Says Warm, Thunderstorm Threats for Weekend

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You may be busy with outdoor plans for this Memorial Day weekend.

The atmosphere will be busy too.

A warm holiday weekend, but with a shower and thunderstorm threat.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson stresses that it won’t be raining the entire weekend, but there’s a thunderstorm threat.

Storms are quite likely throughout the day Memorial Day, likely Saturday afternoon and evening, with just a slight threat on Sunday, making it the best day for outdoor activities.

The normal high for this time of year is 75, and we’ll be at or above that through the weekend.