News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

MEMORIAL DAY: AccuWeather Says Warm, Thunderstorm Threats for Weekend

By Jim Michaels
May 24, 2024 8:41AM EDT
Share
MEMORIAL DAY: AccuWeather Says Warm, Thunderstorm Threats for Weekend
Getty images

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – You may be busy with outdoor plans for this Memorial Day weekend.

The atmosphere will be busy too.

A warm holiday weekend, but with a shower and thunderstorm threat.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson stresses that it won’t be raining the entire weekend, but there’s a thunderstorm threat.

Storms are quite likely throughout the day Memorial Day, likely Saturday afternoon and evening, with just a slight threat on Sunday, making it the best day for outdoor activities.

The normal high for this time of year is 75, and we’ll be at or above that through the weekend.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Man in Custody After Deadly Shooting at Regal Cinemas in Massillon
3

Watch Here: Sneak Peek of New Meijer Store in North Canton
4

Mayor's Neighborhood Plan to Target 16 Locations
5

Canton Duo Accused in Dollar Store Attack in City, Victim Hit With Hammer