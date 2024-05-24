MEMORIAL DAY: Fatality Clock Running, OSP Watching Highways

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There were 24 fatal crashes and 26 deaths in Ohio over the Memorial Day weekend last year.

75-percent of the fatal accidents last Memorial Day weekend involved alcohol.

Add to that, AAA predicts more drivers on the road this year.

So the State Highway Patrol says there will be more troopers alongside major roadways this weekend, watching for distracted driving and other “rules of the road” violations.

The clock is ticking on the holiday weekend fatality count.

It started at midnight Friday morning and goes through midnight Monday night.