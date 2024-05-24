News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

MEMORIAL DAY: Fatality Clock Running, OSP Watching Highways

By Jim Michaels
May 24, 2024 8:44AM EDT
Share
MEMORIAL DAY: Fatality Clock Running, OSP Watching Highways
Courtesy Canfield post of State Highway Patrol

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There were 24 fatal crashes and 26 deaths in Ohio over the Memorial Day weekend last year.

75-percent of the fatal accidents last Memorial Day weekend involved alcohol.

Add to that, AAA predicts more drivers on the road this year.

So the State Highway Patrol says there will be more troopers alongside major roadways this weekend, watching for distracted driving and other “rules of the road” violations.

The clock is ticking on the holiday weekend fatality count.

It started at midnight Friday morning and goes through midnight Monday night.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Man in Custody After Deadly Shooting at Regal Cinemas in Massillon
3

Watch Here: Sneak Peek of New Meijer Store in North Canton
4

Mayor's Neighborhood Plan to Target 16 Locations
5

Canton Duo Accused in Dollar Store Attack in City, Victim Hit With Hammer