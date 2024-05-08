Memorial Service Wednesday for Frank Tyson, Rev. Al Sharpton to Deliver Eulogy

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A memorial service Wednesday in Canton for the Canton Township man who died in police custody.

the Reverend Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy for 53-year-old Frank Tyson and family attorney Ben Crump will deliver a “call for justice”.

Both are saying that Canton police action and inaction led to the death of Tyson while in police custody back on April 18.

The service is at Hear the Word Ministries on 31st Street NW at 11:30 a.m.

A family cousin has organized a GoFundMe account to pay for legal services.