Men Get Jail Time for Cheating in Fishing Tournament
May 12, 2023 6:51AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The two men accused of cheating in a Lake Erie fishing tournament will spend ten days in the Cuyahoga County jail.
It’s part of their sentence for a felony “cheating” conviction.
43-year-old Jacob Runyan of Ashtabula and 36-year-old Chase Cominsky of Hermitage Pennsylvania had pleaded guilty to the charges in March.
The pair had been quite successful at fishing tournaments over the years.
That is, until the director of the September 2022 Lake Erie Walleye Tournament in Cleveland cut open their “catch” and found lead weights inside.
Top prize for the tournament was over $28,000.