Men’s Olympic Triathlon Postponed In Paris Over Seine Water Quality Concerns
July 30, 2024 7:50AM EDT
PARIS (AP) — Concerns about water quality in the Seine River led Paris Olympics organizers to postpone the men’s triathlon.
Officials on Tuesday say they hope the swimming portion of the race will be able to go forward in the long-polluted waterway Wednesday or in the coming days following an expensive cleanup effort.
The women’s competition also is scheduled for Wednesday, but both will only go forward if water tests show safe levels of E. coli and other bacteria in the river.
However, storms or rain are forecast Tuesday night through Thursday, which could complicate efforts to reschedule the events.
Rain generally causes bacteria levels in the Seine to rise.