Mercy To Host “Stop The Bleed” Class

David Morris, RN, TCRN, Injury Prevention and Outreach Coordinator for Mercy Trauma Services was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show to talk about the campaign and class.

Most people know the importance of learning CPR training, but are not familiar with what to do in an emergency situation involving massive bleeding. A person who is bleeding can die from blood loss within five minutes. Mercy Trauma Services is participating in a national initiative called Stop the Bleed. This awareness campaign encourages bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency until professional help arrives.

DAVID MORRIS INTERVIEW:

As part of the second annual National Stop the Bleed Day, Mercy Trauma Services is offering a free Stop the Bleed class to the community on Wednesday, May 23rd from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at Mercy Medical Center in the hospital’s Mercy Hall Auditorium, 1320 Mercy Drive N.W., Canton. Mercy staff members use a hands-on approach to teach participants how to apply direct pressure, pack wounds and use tourniquets. The Stop the Bleed class is important for everyone in the community to take – the training and skills learned in this class are vital to potentially saving someone’s life in the event of a bleeding emergency. Mercy feels so strongly about the Stop the Bleed initiative that Mercy Trauma Center staff will also provide the class for free to anyone in the community that is willing to host a class.

Registration is requested as spaces are limited. To RSVP for the May 23rd class, or to bring the Stop the Bleed program to your group or organization, call 330-489-1000 ext. 3546 or e-mail David.Morris@cantonmercy.org.

Mercy Medical Center, a ministry of the Sisters of Charity Health System, operates a 476-bed hospital serving Stark, Carroll, Wayne, Holmes and Tuscarawas Counties and parts of Southeastern Ohio. It has 620 members on its Medical Staff and employs 2,500 people. Mercy operates outpatient health centers in Alliance, Carroll County, Jackson Township, Lake Township, Louisville, Massillon, North Canton, Plain Township and Tuscarawas County. A Catholic hospital, Mercy Medical Center upholds the mission and philosophy of the Sisters of Charity of St. Augustine and continues to be responsive to the needs of the community. For more information, see cantonmercy.org.