Message Boards Urging Safe Driving Over Holidays

(WHBC) – The Ohio Department of Transportation’s highway message boards are reminding drivers to slow down, buckle up and to not drive distracted over the Christmas holiday.

Two of the signs read LIFE IS FRA-GEE-LAY, SLOW DOWN and DROP THE PHONE, WE TRIPLE DOG DARE YA, both references from the movie A Christmas Story.

ODOT is reminding drivers to obey the speed limit as they travel over the holidays, saying speeding has been a factor in 28,139 crashes so far this year.

ODOT officials are also imploring drivers to put down the phone and pay attention to driving, as there have been 12,334 crashes caused by distracted drivers this year.

Additionally, there have been more than 12,000 crashes involving people who were not wearing a seat belt.

ODOT says even Santa buckles up before his sleigh takes off.

ODOT also had creative safety messages on its highway LED signs over Thanksgiving.

ODOT asked for suggestions for what to display on its message boards over the holiday, and the two that were selected were ‘DON’T DRIVE SAUCED, LEAVE IT TO THE CRANBERRIES’ and ‘VISITING IN-LAWS? SLOW DOWN, GET THERE LATE.’

Of course, the traditional ‘TURKEY SAYS BUCKLE BUCKLE’ was also displayed.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol recorded the lowest number of traffic fatalities for a Thanksgiving holiday weekend since 1991.