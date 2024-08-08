Metallus Receives State Funding for Expansions for Munitions Manufacturing

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton-based Metallus has received $3.5 million in grants to support expansion plans at its local plants.

It’ll support an investment into munitions manufacturing for the Defense Department.

The investment will be called the Continuous Bloom Reheat Furnace.

That investment is valued at $100 million.

The company says there’s a global need for that product.

Lt Governor Jon Husted was in town for the announcement.

Metallus is the former TimkenSteel.