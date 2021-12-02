Meteorological Fall 2021: One of Warmest Ever
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Meteorological Winter began on Wednesday.
So that means we put the wraps on another Fall season, one of the warmest ever.
The National Weather Service says the average temperature for September, October and November at the Akron Canton Airport was 57 degrees.
That’s good for the third warmest Fall ever.
And Meteorologist Karen Clark says much of that warmth came during the first two weeks in October.
Highs were often in the 70s, even reaching around 80 a few times.
Temps in October alone were eight degrees above normal.
The warmest Fall on record in 1931 had temps averaging 59 degrees.
Precipitation was at 8.5 inches for the perios, about an inch and a half below normal.