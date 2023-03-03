‘Meteorological’ Winter 2022-2023 at CAK: Little Snow, 3rd Warmest Ever

WHBC News

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The National Weather Service says it’s already Spring, with Meteorological Winter ending on February 28.

So how warm was it this “Winter”?

The season goes down as the third warmest since records have been kept for Akron Canton, at an average temperature of 36.7 degrees.

That’s six degrees above normal.

And the 15.5 inches of snow from December through February was nearly 20 inches below normal.

Meteorological Winter goes from December through February.