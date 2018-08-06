Meyer Investigation Could Be Done Within 2 Weeks

The committee that was hired to investigate Urban Meyer, along with the board of trustees and Ohio State’s president, Michael Drake hope to resolve their investigation of the Buckeyes head football coach within two weeks.

After placing Urban Meyer on paid administrative leave on August 1st, after reports surfaced that Meyer knew of Zach Smith’s alleged domestic violence incident that involved the former wide receivers coach in 2015, a six member committee was formed to investigate and they waisted no time beginning their work.

Sunday night OSU released the following statement regarding the investigation and a time table.

Here is the statement:

A newly convened, independent working group — formed by the university’s Board of Trustees to direct the investigation involving Urban Meyer — met late last week, appointed a chair, and engaged an investigative firm.

Former Ohio House Speaker Jo Ann Davidson will serve as chair of the working group, which includes former acting U.S. Deputy Attorney General Craig Morford, former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Carter Stewart and current university trustees Alex Fischer, Janet Porter and Alex Shumate. The group was formed to direct the work of the investigative team and be available to provide consultation and advice, and to assist with communication to the full board on the matter.

Decisions about actions, based on the findings of the investigation, will be made by the president of the university in consultation with the Board of Trustees.

Former Chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Mary Jo White will lead the investigative team. White is a senior chair with the national law firm Debevoise & Plimpton and is a former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Ohio State is committed to a thorough and complete investigation,” Davidson said. “We look forward to sharing the results of this investigation and any action the university may take.”

The investigation is expected to be completed within 14 days.

While Meyer is on leave and being investigated, offensive coordinator Ryan Day was named acting head coach, as practices have already begun.

Ohio State’s first game is at home on September 1st against Oregon St.