MGM To Turn On Megawatt Solar Power

Jun 28, 2021 @ 9:55am

(Las Vegas, NV) — MGM Resorts International plans to turn on a megawatt solar array today in Las Vegas. The 100-megawatt solar power array will power up 13 properties on the Strip and at least 36-thousand hotel rooms, according to officials. This is a part of the Mega Solar Array project, which is based in the desert north of Las Vegas. Over 320-thousand solar panels span across 640 acres of land. Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and other local officials will be on hand today for the launch.

