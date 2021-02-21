Michigan Beats Ohio State
Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, left, posts up against Ohio State's E.J. Liddell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
The #4 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes saw their 7 game winning streak come to an end yesterday, losing at home to 3rd ranked Michigan 92-87.
7‘1“ freshman center, Hunter Dickinson led five Wolverines in double figures with 22 points.
Duane Washington Jr led Ohio St. with a career high 30, while E.J. Liddell added 23 points and 10 rebounds.
The loss drops the Buckeyes to 18–5 on the year and in third place in the conference.
With the victory, the Wolverines remain all alone in first place in the Big Ten and improved to 16-1 on the season.
Next up for OSU, a road game Thursday at Michigan State.