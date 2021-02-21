      Weather Alert

Michigan Beats Ohio State

Kenny Roda
Feb 21, 2021 @ 5:06pm
Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, left, posts up against Ohio State's E.J. Liddell during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

The #4 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes saw their 7 game winning streak come to an end yesterday, losing at home to 3rd ranked Michigan 92-87.

7‘1“ freshman center, Hunter Dickinson led five Wolverines in double figures with 22 points.

Duane Washington Jr led Ohio St. with a career high 30, while E.J. Liddell added 23 points and 10 rebounds.

The loss drops the Buckeyes to 18–5 on the year and in third place in the conference.

With the victory, the Wolverines remain all alone in first place in the Big Ten and improved to 16-1 on the season.

Next up for OSU, a road game Thursday at Michigan State.

 

TAGS
Duane Washington Jr EJ Liddell Hunter Dickinson Michigan Wolverines Ohio State Buckeyes
Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Timken Steel Files SEC, State Notices Closing Harrison Plant
Jackson Man Indicted on Numerous 'Unlawful Securities Practices' Counts
Refuge of Hope Reaches Out to Those Who Might Otherwise Spend the Night on the Streets
UPDATE: Winter Storm Warnings Continue, AccuWeather Calls for Another 4 to 8 Inches