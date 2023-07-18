News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Michigan Charges 16 Fake Electors For Former President Trump With Election Law And Forgery Felonies

By News Desk
July 18, 2023 5:39PM EDT
FILE - Kathy Berden looks at buttons on a hat during a training session for Women for Trump, An Evening to Empower, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Troy, Mich. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged 16 Republicans Tuesday, July 18, 2023, with multiple felonies after they are alleged to have submitted false certificates stating they were the state’s presidential electors despite Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory in 2020. The group includes Republican National Committeewoman Kathy Berden and Meshawn Maddock, former co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party.  (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged 16 Republicans with multiple felonies after they are alleged to have submitted false certificates stating they were the state’s presidential electors despite Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory in 2020.

The group includes Republican National Committeewoman Kathy Berden and Meshawn Maddock, former co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party.

Nessel alleged a “coordinated effort” among Republican parties in several battleground states including Michigan to push so-called alternate slates of electors with fake documents.

She said she wants federal authorities to make an evaluation for possible charges.

