Microsoft’s Bid To Buy Activision Blizzard Clears Key Hurdle

By News Desk
May 15, 2023 1:49PM EDT
LONDON (AP) — The European Union has approved Microsoft’s $69 billion purchase of video game maker Activision Blizzard.

The EU said Monday that it decided the deal won’t stifle competition for popular console titles like Call of Duty and accepted the U.S. tech company’s remedies to boost competition in cloud gaming.

But the blockbuster deal is still in jeopardy because British regulators have rejected it and U.S. authorities are trying to thwart it.

The all-cash deal announced more than a year ago has been scrutinized by regulators worldwide over fears that it would give Microsoft and its Xbox console control of Activision’s hit franchises like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.

