Midvale Man Arrested in Perry Threat Incident

Jim Michaels
May 20, 2022 @ 7:16am
Riley Adams (Stark County jail)

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An 18-year-old Tuscarawas County man is in the Stark County jail.

He was arrested Wednesday by Perry Township police carrying a loaded weapon, just two blocks from the home of a man officers say he had threatened to kill.

Riley Adams of the Barnhill area of Goshen Township is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and other charges, according to court records.

Police arrested Adams reportedly wearing a mask as he walked down a sidewalk in the area of Perry High School.

He’s being arraigned in Massillon Municipal Court Friday morning.

