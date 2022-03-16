Mike Tyson has done WHAT to a Gummy?
Mike Tyson is launching a product to honor one of his most notable fights. Tyson’s cannabis brand, Tyson 2.0, has announced ear-shaped marijuana edibles, complete with a missing chunk. The gummies are a nod to the 1997 “Bite Fight” where Tyson bit off a piece of Evander Holyfield’s ear. As a result, Tyson was fined three-million dollars and had his boxing license revoked. He and Holyfield have since made up and have even joked about creating ear-shaped candy together in the past. Mike Bites are available in dispensaries in California, Massachusetts, and Nevada.