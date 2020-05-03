Military Flyover Saluting Health Care Workers to Happen Monday Morning
WHBC News
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Heath care workers throughout Northeast Ohio will be honored Monday morning by a salute flyover from the Air Force Reserve.
The 910th Airlift Wing announced last week that it will fly two C-130H Hercules aircraft over numerous hospitals in the area as a thank you for their hard work during the pandemic. Mercy Medical Center will be part of the route.
The Crews for the “Hercs over America” plan to take off from the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna. The two aircraft will first fly over UPMC Hamot Primary in Eria, Pennsylvania before heading back to Ohio.
Next, the two-ship formation will head to the Cleveland Area. Below are a list of medical facilities that will be covered in their route:
- The Cleveland VA Hospital
- University Hospital Ahuja Medical Center, Beachwood
- University Hospital Cleveland Main Campus
- Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
- Metro Health, Cleveland and Fairview Hospital
The C-130s will then head south, flying over Akron Children’s Hospital and Cleveland Clinic Akron General in Akron, and then over Mercy Medical Center, in Canton.
Mercy Medical Center employees have been told the flyover for their workplace is expected to be around 11:30 AM. The 910th Airlift Wing tells WHBC News that area residents should be able to see the flyover from the safety of their homes.
WHBC will provide live coverage of the flyover on the station’s Facebook account.
The 910th aircraft will wrap things up in the skies above St. Joseph Medical Center in Warren, St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown and St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Boardman.