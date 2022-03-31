Millersburg Company Voluntarily Recalls Products Due to Mislabeling
MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Millersburg manufacturer of baking products has voluntarily recalled three products because they contain known allergens not listed on their labels.
From Stutzman Farms, Mom’s Pie Crust, Organic Bread Flour and Prairie Gold Flour contain wheat, while the pie crust also contains milk.
Stutzman is offering a full refund.
Here’s a portion of the company’s news release:
The following products are subject to this recall:
Mom’s Pie Crust (sold in 1-piece individual packages)
Organic Bread Flour (sold in 5 lb. and 10 lb. packages)
Prairie Gold Four (sold in 5 lb. and 10 lb. packages)
Products were sold from the retail location: 6197 Township Road 605, Millersburg, OH 44654. All lots of these products that were prepared, sold, or distributed from Stutzman Farms are included in this recall.
There have been no reported illnesses to date associated with this recall. However, people who have an allergy or sensitivity to wheat or dairy run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
Stutzman Farms became aware of the misbranding issue after it was brought to our attention by the Ohio Department of Agriculture.
Customers with a wheat or dairy allergy who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it or return it to Stutzman Farms for a refund.
Customers with questions may call Stutzman Farms at 330-674-1289 extension 2 and leave a message.