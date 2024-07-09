Millersburg Motorcyclist Dies from Injuries Sustained in Bethlehem Crash

BETHLEHEM TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Millersburg motorcycle operator has died now and his passenger still has life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash.

That crash was on Route 21 a few miles north of Route 212 in Bethlehem Township Sunday afternoon.

The state patrol’s Canton post says 47-year-old Rodney Kandel died Monday at an Akron hospital where he had been flown by medical helicopter.

The passenger is also in an Akron hospital.

The driver of the SUV from Navarre was not injured.

Troopers say she drove left of center, hitting the bike head on.

No word on any charges.