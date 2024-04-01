Millions Of Current And Former AT&T Customers Data Being Sold On The Dark Web

(New York, NY) — AT&T is investigating a massive data breach. Saturday, AT&T confirmed a total of 73-million current and former customer accounts had been leaked to the dark web about two weeks ago. The leaked data, which included customers’ social security numbers, appears to be from before 2020. AT&T says they currently have no evidence “of unauthorized access to its systems.” An investigation into the breach is ongoing, and they have brough in outside cybersecurity experts.