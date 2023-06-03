Millions of Meals Can be Offered from Harvest for Hunger Campaign

The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank celebrated the conclusion of the 32nd annual Harvest for Hunger Campaign by hosting an open house at its Stark County Campus yesterday. Because of the community’s support, the Foodbank will be able to provide as many as 4.8 million meals to people facing hunger this year. The 2023 campaign goal was surpassed.

Foodbank President and CEO Dan Flowers says the Foodbank and the hunger-relief network have experienced a 33% increase in visits to the pantry network.

The Harvest for Hunger Campaign is the largest annual fundraising campaign for the Foodbank and helps support food distribution all year long. 100% of every dollar raised in the Campaign goes directly to providing free food for individuals and families in need in the local community.

The community-led, grassroots approach of collecting food and funds on behalf of the Foodbank helped raise $88,000 and nearly 78,000 pounds of food for

the Foodbank, the equivalent of 417,000 meals.

Supermarket partners were once again the driving force behind the Campaign’s success. Local Buehler’s Fresh Foods, Dave’s Supermarkets, Fishers Foods, Giant Eagle, GetGo and Heinen’s Fine Foods collected more than $769,000 from customers during Check Out Hunger.