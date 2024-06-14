Millions ‘Reserved’ for Hall, Village if State Spending Package Passes

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Hall of Fame Village look to be the big winners in Stark County.

That’s if the legislature can pass a capital budget combined with $700 million in onetime projects.

The spending list has $9.76 million for the Village, and $7 million for modernization of the Hall.

Other funding would go to the Boys and Girls Club of Massillon and the VFW post building in Louisville.

House Speaker Jason Stephens says he hopes to combine the $700 million in projects with the budget.

The money came from a revenue spike that got an assist from COVID funding.