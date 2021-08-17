      Weather Alert

Mineral City Man to be Sentenced Tuesday in May 2020 Killing of Pike Man

Jim Michaels
Aug 17, 2021 @ 6:16am
Austin Friend (Courtesy Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 24-year-old Mineral City man has entered a guilty plea to a reduced involuntary manslaughter charge.

This, in connection with the shooting death of a 22-year-old man in Pike Township.

Austin Friend entered the plea just after a jury had been selected for his trial on Monday.

He’ll be sentenced Tuesday.

Joshua Beshore was shot dead outside his Maplehurst Avenue SE home back in May of last year.

