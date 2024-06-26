Minerva Man Enters Plea in New Franklin Motorcycle Death of Passenger

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 24-year-old Minerva man will be sentenced in about a month.

This, after pleading guilty to charges related to the death of a passenger on his motorcycle last October.

Brandt Saunders pleaded to aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges in the incident that killed 40-year-old Roseann Mauk of Coventry Township.

New Franklin police say Saunders’ bike was doing 90 miles an hour on Manchester Road.

Officers making pursuit lost sight of him, but later found the bike and Mauk’s body on Johns Road.

Saunders was arrested in a nearby wooded area.