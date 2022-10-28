News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Minerva Man Indicted in Traffic Death of Louisville Man

By Jim Michaels
October 28, 2022 5:45AM EDT
Justin Keister (Courtesy Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Minerva man has been indicted on aggravated vehicular homicide charges in the August traffic death of a Louisville man.

36-year-old Justin Keister is being arraigned Friday morning.

He’s also charged with DUI.

The state patrol says Keister was driving along Route 44 near the south end of Louisville when he went left of center and struck a car driven by 86-year-old Kenneth Russell.

Russell was pronounced dead at the hospital.

