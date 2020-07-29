Minerva Schools Settles in Lawsuit
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Minerva Local Schools has settled a lawsuit alleging that a middle school student on the wrestling team was abused, injured and traumatized by multiple coaches at a practice.
Stark County Common Pleas court has not provided many details on the agreement, including the dollar amount. The lawsuit was filed by the student’s parents, Mark and Krystin Dailey against the school board, along with the coaches Nathan Smith and Jason Lutz.
The student was allegedly injured during a drill that he was forced to participate in as a punishment for using the restroom too long. Neither Smith or Lutz is still coaching for the district.