Minerva Woman Arrested After Trying to Stab Man with Screw Driver

Noah Hiles
Dec 23, 2019 @ 3:46pm
ALLIANCE (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A woman who has served time in jail for two separate assaults involving two different men is heading behind bars once again after attempting to stab one of her previous victims with a screw driver.

Police arrested 33 year old Amber Dickson yesterday afternoon. Court records show the Minerva native spent time in prison after attacking the father of her children at a bar. She then went back to jail in October for a domestic dispute with another man.

That same man was the person she allegedly attempted to stab with a screw driver after kicking him in the face on November 23.

