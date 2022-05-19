Mini Heatwave Headed to Canton Area
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
CANTON, Ohio (New Talk 1480 WHBC) – We had trouble getting out of the 50s on Wednesday.
But AccuWeather tells us we’ll quickly transition into a short-term heatwave for part of the weekend, with highs in the 90s both Friday and Saturday.
The good news if you don’t like the heat: winds will pick up during the day on Friday, so it won’t be as oppressive.
And with the sun warming up all those buildings and the asphalt, they say we could hit 95 in downtown Canton on Saturday.
And it’s out of here quickly, with a high of 70 on Sunday.