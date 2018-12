(ONN) – Some Ohio workers are about to get a pay raise.

The state’s minimum wage will increase on the first of the year.

Currently – for non-tipped workers – the minimum wage in Ohio is $8.30 an hour.

On Tuesday, January 1st it’ll increase to $8.55, a bump of 25 cents.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25.

Also, for tipped employees, the minimum wage will rise from $4.15 to $4.30 per hour.