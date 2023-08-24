Minivan Driver Arrested in Fatal Accident With School Bus

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Springfield Ohio man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with that fatal school bus/minivan crash outside the city on Tuesday.

35-year-old Hermanio Joseph is charged with felony ‘aggravated vehicular homicide’.

Joseph was behind the wheel of the minivan when it went left of center on a Clark County road.

The Northwestern Local school bus driver was unable to avoid a collision.

One student from among the 50-plus aboard was thrown from the wreckage and killed.

Another student had serious injuries.