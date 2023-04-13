News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Minneapolis To Pay $8.9 Million Over Chauvin's Actions Before Floyd

April 13, 2023
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The city of Minneapolis will pay nearly $9 million to settle lawsuits filed by two people who said former police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into their necks years before he used that move in the killing of George Floyd.

Their attorney, Bob Bennett, says John Pope Jr. will receive $7.5 million and Zoya Code will receive $1.375 million.

The settlements were announced during a meeting of the Minneapolis City Council.

The lawsuits stemmed from arrests in 2017.

That was three years before Chauvin killed Floyd during an arrest captured on video that resulted in a national reckoning on racial injustice.

