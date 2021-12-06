Minor Changes Coming to I-77 Zone at Route 30
Signage along Cherry Ave indicates I-77 North as well as Route 30 and 62 West traffic are traveling the concrete-sided right lane onto 11th St and then 30 West before taking the ramp onto 77 North. (WHBC News)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A change is coming to the traffic pattern in the construction zone on I-77 between Faircrest Street and Route 30.
With the new northbound bridges nearly completed, all traffic will be moved over to that side of the roadway.
ODOT says the contractor hopes to make that changeover over the weekend of December 17 through 19.
It doesn’t impact any of the ramp closures, and the right Northbound 77 detour lane will remain as it is.