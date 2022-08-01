Minor Injuries When Ride Malfunctions at Summit Fair

TALLMADGE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Three children suffered minor cuts and scrapes when an amusement ride malfunctioned at the Summit County Fair in Tallmadge on Friday.

A jet ski car fell 18 inches to the ground.

The Tallmadge Fire Department responded.

The kids were treated at the scene

The youngsters were properly strapped in and had just cuts and bruises, according to their mother.

The ride had been inspected by the state Department of Agriculture before the fair, per state regulations.

No word on exactly what went wrong.