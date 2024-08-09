Miraculous Claim as Fatima Statue Tour Stops in Canton

The statue of the Holy Vergin of Fatima is displayed to the faithfull upon its arrival in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, October 7, 2000. The statue was taken to the Vatican from Portugal and will be displayed until next Sunday. (AP Photo/Plinio Lepri)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With the International Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Our Lady of Fatima on a U.S. tour, a woman claims she observed the Virgin Mary opening and closing her eyes.

The statue was at a stop at the Basilica of St John the Baptist in Canton when the “miracle” happened.

Pastor Father David Misbrenner is skeptical.

Such reports have been made in the history of the statue, and the woman says she has pictures.