Misdemeanor Charges in Carroll Triple Fatal

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man from Beloit faces misdemeanor charges in the Carroll County traffic deaths of three people back in April.

54-year-old Douglas Mackey is charged with vehicular manslaughter in the head-on crash on Route 542 just south of Dellroy in the Atwood Lake area.

That crash killed 60-year-old Randy Simmons of East Liverpool and teens Kenneth and Tina Shetler who had Hammondsville addresses.

The Shetlers were brother and sister.

The county prosecutor says there was no recklessness or impairment to support a felony charge.

Mackey had a bad left front tire and the vehicle went left of center.