Missing Boy Found Buried In Shallow Grave

(WHBC) – A tragic end to the search for missing Carroll County teenager Jonathon Minard.

“He was found in Washington Township — in a shallow grave,” Sheriff Dale Williams revealed at a Friday afternoon news conference at the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Williams says the 14-year-old’s body was found at around 10:15 Friday morning buried on a farm.

The sheriff and others are staying tight-lipped about the investigation.

“I’m not gonna comment on anything to jeopardize this investigation, because we are gonna do this from the beginning until the end, so we’re not gonna say anything about this until we are done with the investigation.”

On Wednesday, the sheriff said they did have a person of interest in the case.

Minard, from the Dellroy area, was last seen on Saturday heading to a 29-year-old friend’s dairy farm to do some work.

The sheriff’s office received a call on Sunday that he was missing.

Police and volunteers searched extensively on Monday and Tuesday but then suspended search operations.

Carroll County Prosecuting Attorney Steve Barnett says investigations like this take time.

“There are many dedicated law enforcement professionals working on this as we speak.”

Dr. Mandal Haas, the county coroner, has met with the family.

“And as you might imagine this is a unimaginable grief of epic levels that can’t be put into words.”