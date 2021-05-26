      Weather Alert

Missing for 5 Years, Family of Arika Hall Looks for ‘Death Presumption’ Ruling as Part of Investigation

Jim Michaels
May 26, 2021 @ 5:46am
Arika Hall (Ohio attorney general's office)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It may seem unusual to want to have a family member declared dead, but the family of Arika Hall hopes it assists in her death investigation.

That’s because family and Canton police believe the then-22-year-old is a homicide victim.

She vanished early in 2016 shortly after being charged in a drug raid.

The family has filed “petition for presumption of death” with the Stark County Probate Court.

There could be a ruling in July.

