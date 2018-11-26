Missing Teen Found Dead In Woods

(WHBC) – A body found in a wooded area in New Franklin is that of missing Akron teenager Samantha Guthrie.

Guthrie’s body was found by police officers searching off of Rex Hill Road around midnight on Saturday.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday morning said Guthrie had been positively identified.

The cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, and manner of death is homicide.

Four people police believe were with the 18-year-old before she disappeared in early November had previously been arrested.

Police say Danny A. Hamby, 39, and Toni Kenney, 31, will be facing murder charges.

Guthrie was last seen early on November 4 at a house on Lillian Street in Akron.