The reviews of Mission Impossible Fallout have been almost universal in praising the movie.

So, I went with pretty high expectations.

Tom Cruise is indeed, ageless. He’s 56 and still doing his own stunts. I mean, this time, jumping out of a plane at 25,000 feet…..mind-boggling helicopter rides.. and car chases….I think that part of the reason we go to the Mission Impossible movies is to see what the guy is willing to do for a movie career.

This time..the action is almost not-stop…and the script is full of so many twists and turns that….well, I got lost a time or two.

The plot is about Ethan Hunt and friends trying to find a group of international terrorists known as..”The Apostles”. Their goal, it seems is to destroy the world with plutonium bombs by blowing up Jerusalem, Mecca and the Vatican. Apparently Tom’s Scientology headquarters didn’t make the cut…

But, I digress.

Mission Impossible Fallout is great fun and it’s simply an almost non-stop adrenaline rush and well worth the price of admission.

I think it’s the best one so far….with one more slight issue…it’s a little long…

But, who’s going to really complain about etting 20 extra minutes of a great action flick.

I give this 4 out of 5 stars….

