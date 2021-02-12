Mistrial Declared in Case of Canton Woman in Shooting Death of Husband
Classie Hawthorne (Stark County Jail)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The second trial of a Canton woman on a voluntary manslaughter charge ends in a mistrial.
The jury in the Classie Hawthorne case deliberated for 24 hours over three days without reaching a verdict.
The 36-year-old woman is accused of shooting her husband Cleveland to death in a church parking lot back in 2018.
It’s not known if there will be a third trial in the case.