Mistrial Declared in Case of Canton Woman in Shooting Death of Husband

Jim Michaels
Feb 12, 2021 @ 7:50am
Classie Hawthorne (Stark County Jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The second trial of a Canton woman on a voluntary manslaughter charge ends in a mistrial.

The jury in the Classie Hawthorne case deliberated for 24 hours over three days without reaching a verdict.

The 36-year-old woman is accused of shooting her husband Cleveland to death in a church parking lot back in 2018.

It’s not known if there will be a third trial in the case.

