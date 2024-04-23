Mitchell And Allen Lead Cavs Past Orlando

CLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 22: Evan Mobley #4 and Jarrett Allen #31 of the Cleveland Cavaliers block Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic during the fourth quarter of game two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Magic 96-86. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

For the second straight game the Cavs led wire to wire and for the second straight game Donovan Mitchell led the way.

Mitchell scored the game’s first 5 points, then added 4 huge points down the stretch to close it and finished with a game high 23 to lead the “Wine and Gold” to a 96-86 victory over the Magic.

Cleveland now leads this best-of-7 series playoff series (2-0).

Jarrett Allen was also a big reason the Cavaliers came away with the win as he scored 16 points, grabbed a playoff career high 20 rebounds and blocked 2 shots.

Evan Mobley added 17 points, 7 boards and 3 blocks, while Darius Garland chipped in 15 points and 4 assists.

Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 21 points.

Game 3 is set for Thursday in Orlando. Tip off here on WHBC is set for 7pm.