Mixed Bag: Snow, Freezing Rain and Rain Saturday
WHBC News
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 3 Saturday afternoon for nearly all of Ohio including our area.
AccuWeather says we’re dealing with freezing rain before the changeover to all rain.
AccuWeather Meteorologist Mike Leseney says we can look for a small ice accumulation on driveways, sidewalks and some roads.
Early reports have 2 to 3 inches of snowfall in Stark County, with reports of 4 and 5 inches in parts of Summit, Portage and Wayne Counties.
Drivers will need to take it slow on area roadways until we get past that freezing mark.