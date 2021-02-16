Mixed Precipitation could cause Problems Overnight
The winter storm rolling across the United States is still expected to bring Northeast Ohio significant snow but ice could also be a problem. We are under a winter weather advisory until 1pm Tuesday. Snow totals by morning are now expected to be 3 to 6 inches, a little less than earlier predicted because we are expected to see more ice and freezing rain. Areas to the north of Stark County will see more snow, to the south more ice accumulation. Travel is not advised.
