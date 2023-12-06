Mixed Verdict in Domestic Violence Case

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 31-year-old Canton man will be sentenced next week, after being found guilty of four of the 18 charges he initially faced.

He’s accused of assaulting the mother of his children back in April.

Devion Wlliams was found guilty of strangulation and felony domestic violence, accused of dragging the woman by her hair, according to the police report.

Williams was found not guilty of attempted murder, kidnapping and other charges.

When released on bond back shortly after the incident, he skipped town.

But he was later arrested on I-77 in West Virginia.