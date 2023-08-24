News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

MLB Superstar Shohei Ohtani Done Pitching This Season With Torn Elbow Ligament

August 24, 2023
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani won’t pitch for the rest of the season because of a torn ligament in his right elbow, Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian said Wednesday night.

The Angels don’t yet know whether the major league homers leader and 10-game winner will need surgery to repair the UCL ligament nearly five years after the two-way superstar had his first Tommy John surgery in late 2018 following his AL Rookie of the Year season.

Ohtani left the mound abruptly Wednesday in the second inning of his start against Cincinnati in the opener of a doubleheader.

The injury will have a massive effect on baseball’s free agent market this winter with Ohtani headed to free agency.

