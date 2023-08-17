News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Mobile Home Destroyed in Carroll Fire

By Jim Michaels
August 17, 2023 8:40AM EDT
BROWN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A fire destroyed a home in the Pride Valley Mobile Home Park in Carroll County late Tuesday night.

The lone occupant of the trailer was able to get out safely, but some companion animals were lost.

But the mobile home did not have smoke detectors.

The Great Trail Fire District is looking for the cause.

That mobile home park is off Robertsville Avenue at Layrd Road NW in Brown Township, north of Malvern.

