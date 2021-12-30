Modern-Era Player Finalists Announced for Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022

Fifteen elite athletes have reached the doorstep of enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the announcement today of the Finalists in the Modern-Era Player category for the Hall’s Class of 2022.
Comprising the Modern-Era list of candidates are three players in their first year of eligibility, two players previously eligible but Finalists for the first time and 10 players who at least one other time have reached this stage in the Selection Process.
The full slate of Modern-Era Player candidates will be considered when the Hall of Fame’s Selection Committee meets virtually Jan. 18, 2022. The players, along with their positions, years and teams are:
Jared Allen, Defensive End – 2004-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-15 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers
Willie Anderson, Offensive Tackle – 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens
Ronde Barber, Cornerback/Safety – 1997-2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tony Boselli, Offensive Tackle – 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2002 Houston Texans (injured reserve)
LeRoy Butler, Safety – 1990-2001 Green Bay Packers
Devin Hester, Punt Returner/Kick Returner/Wide Receiver – 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-15 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens
Torry Holt, Wide Receiver – 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars
Andre Johnson, Wide Receiver – 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans
Sam Mills, Linebacker – 1986-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-97 Carolina Panthers
Richard Seymour, Defensive End/Defensive Tackle – 2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders
Zach Thomas, Linebacker – 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys
DeMarcus Ware, Linebacker/Defensive End – 2005-2013 Dallas Cowboys, 2014-16 Denver Broncos
Reggie Wayne, Wide Receiver – 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts
Patrick Willis, Linebacker – 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers
Bryant Young, Defensive Tackle/Defensive End – 1994-2007 San Francisco 49ers
The Selection Committee may elect up to five Modern-Era Players for the Class of 2022; each must receive a minimum positive vote of 80 percent for election. Three others — Dick Vermeil, Art McNally and Cliff Branch, the finalists in the Coach, Contributor and Senior categories, respectively — also are candidates for the Class of 2022. Voting on each of those three will be held individually, in conjunction with the meeting to decide the Modern-Era Players.
The Modern-Era Player Finalists were determined by a vote of the Hall’s Selection Committee from a list of 123 nominees named in September that was reduced to 26 Semifinalists on Nov. 24.