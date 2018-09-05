Momentum. Whether you are winning, or losing 2 weeks into the season….Week 3 can offer an opportunity for Momentum. Perfect example is our Week 3 Match Up as 1480 WHBC heads to Canal Fulton as the NORTHWEST will host New Philadelphia.

The Indians have come out of the gates 2 – 0, but it hasn’t been easy. A convincing win Week 1 over Claymont but sloppy at times (75 yards in penalties) then a week 2 win over Canton South. It was 3 – 3 until the 4th Quarter until the Indians posted 13 points on the Wildcats to come away with a win. The plus….346 total yards in the game….but couldn’t finish until the 4th. Running the ball has been the strength. 359 yards in 2 games. Outstanding QB Luke Fennell doing most of the damage. Passing…a phase of the game that Coach Harbour wants to improve is struggling. 38% completion. 3 tds/3int. Here’s the opportunity to create a little momentum.

Enter New Philadelphia. 0 – 2 entering this contest. They’ve been outscored 55 – 22. They have given up over 300 yards passing in losses and having huge challenges stopping the run Uncharacteristic of a Coach Dennison team. It doesn’t get any easier on the road for the 2nd time in 3 games.

Week 3 is a great barometer to gauge where you are as a football team. After this week most teams are into the League schedule. Hopes and aspirations are to continue to win, or taste victory for the first time. It’s time to shake hands with momentum. From my perspective In the Booth…what better time to do so than this Friday Night. Joe, Kenny , Denny and myself are looking forward to a great broadcast for the Shearer’s Snack Game of the Week! See y’all On the Radio!