Monday Breaks The Record For The Hottest Day On Earth

(Associated Press) – The European climate service Copernicus said Monday broke the previous day’s record of the world’s hottest day ever.

It’s yet another heat record that’s been shattered in the past couple of years.

Copernicus’ preliminary data shows the global average temperature Monday was 17.15 degrees Celsius (62.87 degrees Fahrenheit) which beats Sunday’s record by 0.06 degrees Celsius.

The previous record before Sunday was set just a year ago.

Before last year, the previous recorded hottest day was in 2016 when average temperatures were at 16.8 degrees Celsius (62.24 degrees Fahrenheit).